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Summer Wine & Chocolate Pairing Series

Summer Wine & Chocolate Pairing Series

Join us for an exquisite handcrafted chocolate and wine pairing experience! Enjoy the patio along the Truckee River and sample 4 wines paired perfectly with 4 of Dorinda's handcrafted chocolates. Before every pairing, our team sits down and samples each wine with different truffles and bonbons to create one amazing experience! Which will be your favorite?
Enjoy grazing boards featuring meats & cheeses from The Wheyfarer Specialty Food & Cheese shop! 🧀
$35 pre-order. $45 day of.
Only 65 tickets available each pairing!
Where: 727 Riverside Drive Reno NV (Downtown location)
5-7pm
Pay online, call in advance, or pay at the door.
Reservations are highly recommended!

Dorinda's Chocolates
35
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Sep 17, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dorinda's Chocolates
Dorinda's Chocolates
727 Riverside Drive
REno, Nevada 89502
7754322024
amber@dorindaschocolates.com
https://dorindaschocolates.com/products/wine-chocolate-pairing?_pos=1&amp;_sid=b13d5e7c6&amp;_ss=r