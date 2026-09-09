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The Collision of Art and Data with Artist Ken Goldberg

The Collision of Art and Data with Artist Ken Goldberg

ReBloom is an internet-based artwork which combines the color palette of familiar landscape paintings with live seismic data from across Nevada. Artist, roboticist, and filmmaker Ken Goldberg shares his interest in translating earthquakes into art and other collaborative art projects, such as a garden tended by a robot directed by public participation and the animation of a robotic industrial arm to express everyday acts of essential workers like cleaning and caring. By bridging the space between art and science, Goldberg brings new technologies to art spaces and a creative perspective to his work with robotics and technology.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/the-collision-of-art-and-data-with-artist-ken-goldberg/

Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

valerie.primeau@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/