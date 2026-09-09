ReBloom is an internet-based artwork which combines the color palette of familiar landscape paintings with live seismic data from across Nevada. Artist, roboticist, and filmmaker Ken Goldberg shares his interest in translating earthquakes into art and other collaborative art projects, such as a garden tended by a robot directed by public participation and the animation of a robotic industrial arm to express everyday acts of essential workers like cleaning and caring. By bridging the space between art and science, Goldberg brings new technologies to art spaces and a creative perspective to his work with robotics and technology.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/the-collision-of-art-and-data-with-artist-ken-goldberg/