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The Truth about Downsizing & Dementia: Options, Timing & Transitions

The Truth about Downsizing & Dementia: Options, Timing & Transitions

Cognitive decline changes housing decisions sooner than many people expect.

The truth is that dementia and memory challenges introduce practical limits that affect whether staying at home remains realistic. Common misconceptions include believing decisions can wait, that familiar surroundings always reduce risk, or that support can be added gradually without major changes.

This seminar examines the realities of downsizing and relocation when memory impairment is part of the equation. Topics include timing considerations, options for remaining at home versus relocating, and how transitions can be simplified for both individuals and families.

Attendees will gain clearer understanding of what to plan for, what decisions are time-sensitive, and how to think through next steps before a crisis forces them.

Reno Sparks Convention Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Retired Living Truth Series
775-432-6398
RLTS@junellgroup.com
https://www.retiredlivingtruthseries.com/
Reno Sparks Convention Center
4590 S Virginia St.
Reno, Nevada 89502
(775) 827-7620
https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/