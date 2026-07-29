The Truth about ‘We’ to ‘Me’: Widowhood from the Male Perspective

Widowhood changes daily life in practical ways that are often overlooked, especially for men.

The truth is that many men are unprepared for the shift from shared decision-making and caregiving roles to managing life alone. Common misconceptions include assuming grief looks the same for everyone or that men naturally adjust without support or discussion.

This seminar examines widowhood from the male perspective, focusing on the realities of transitioning from “we” to “me.” Topics include changes in identity, household responsibilities, social connections, and decision-making after the loss of a spouse.

Attendees will hear directly from men who have experienced widowhood and gain clearer insight into what this transition involves and how it affects daily life.