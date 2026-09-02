TMCC Theatre Presents: Clue by Sandy Rustin
TMCC Theatre Presents: Clue by Sandy Rustin
It’s a dark and stormy night. Whodunit? And how? The answer(s) may surprise you. Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
Truckee Meadows Community College
$5 - $21
Every week through Nov 21, 2026.
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Truckee Meadows Community College Theatre Program
775-813-8900
boxoffice@renolittletheater.org
Truckee Meadows Community College
7000 Dandini BlvdReno, Nevada 89512
7756737111
sking@tmcc.edu