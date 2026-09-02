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TMCC Theatre Presents: Clue by Sandy Rustin

TMCC Theatre Presents: Clue by Sandy Rustin

It’s a dark and stormy night. Whodunit? And how? The answer(s) may surprise you. Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Truckee Meadows Community College
$5 - $21
Every week through Nov 21, 2026.
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Truckee Meadows Community College Theatre Program
775-813-8900
boxoffice@renolittletheater.org
https://www.tmcc.edu/visual-performing-arts/performance-schedule
Truckee Meadows Community College
7000 Dandini Blvd
Reno, Nevada 89512
7756737111
sking@tmcc.edu
https://www.tmcc.edu/visual-performing-arts/performance-schedule