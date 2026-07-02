Transform Your Health Workshop

You've read the books and seen the movies, helping you transition to a healthier plant-based lifestyle. It's all very well knowing what to do, but HOW do you incorporate healthy eating into your daily life? This workshop, presented by local board-certified nutritionist and award-winning author, Terri Chrisman will peel back the curtain and offer practical strategies to make healthy living a breeze.

In this interactive workshop, you'll learn innovative ways to enhance your health and vitality. This experience offers inspiring techniques and activities to help you seamlessly integrate real wellness into your busy schedule. Terri will teach proven strategies to improve your wellbeing, with clear steps that you can start implementing immediately, that will take your wellness to the next level. You'll leave this workshop with a clear plan: a personalized blueprint to improve your health.

BIO

Terri Chrisman is a board-certified nutritionist and award-winning author dedicated to helping people improve their health through practical, science-based lifestyle strategies. Her work focuses on empowering individuals to prevent and reverse chronic disease through whole-food, plant-based nutrition and sustainable daily habits. Through her presentations, writing, and educational programs, Terri inspires people to take control of their health and build lasting wellness.