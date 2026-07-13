Una nueva despensa deja a los clientes escoger su comida

It’s one in the afternoon on a hot Monday. But despite the heat, a couple dozen people lined up outside the St. Vincent's Food pantry at Eureka and 4th street.

One by one, they checked in at the front desk, and filled out some paperwork.

But this isn’t a typical food pantry experience. Clients don’t receive a prefilled box or bag, rather, this pantry model lets clients to choose their items.

As people came in, they grabbed a cart and walked around to start their shopping experience, much like a grocery store.

Volunteer Richard Mejia greeted people as they walked in. He gave them a quick rundown of how things work.

Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio Richard Mejia es un voluntario en Catholic Charities, donde le gusta "dedicar" su tiempo al banco de alimentos.

Mejia has been volunteering for Catholic Charities for about seven years including at the original distribution site. He believes this new method helps cut down on food waste.

“I think giving the people the choice, as I explained at the door, says if you don't want to take it, you don't have to take it, and they're like, ‘oh, that's great!.’ In one way, there's less food waste, in another way it gives them a sense of empowerment that they can make the choice on their own with what they want,” he said.

Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio Una balde llena de diferentes alimentos, con un letrero avisando clientes cuántos se pueden llevar.

The pantry has various items — from bananas and lettuce, to cupboard essentials like oatmeal and rice.

There’s also pre-made food like frozen pizza and TV dinners.

Program director Carlos Carrillo, admitted to having some doubts about what would happen to items people didn’t like.

Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio Director del programa Carlos Carrillo.

“Some people like the fresh items, some people like the canned foods, and some people like to cook a lot more, some people like ready to cook food. So we actually haven't seen that problem yet, and I hope it stays that way,” Carrillo said.

Olana Jenkins just finished picking her items, and shared what she picked out.

“I grabbed just some pizza, some little vegetables, lots of vegetables, as many as I could… Brussels sprouts are really healthy because I have kidney failure. So, and then the beans, just vegetables, good things for me,” Jenkins said.

Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio Olana Jenkins acabando su visita al banco, ya lista para la casa con su comida.

Jenkins uses a walking device to help her get around. She said that going to a traditional distribution site posed a problem.

“I can't walk, and so it's hard for me to grab the food, you know. But with this basket, I can go out there and put it in my car. So yes, I will come back,” she said.

Carrillo said this style of pantry provides something more to the community than just food.

“People feel like coming here and they get to shop around, they feel like they get to meet people, they get to meet some volunteers. A lot of them tell me that they schedule this with their neighbors, friends, and they come together and they shop around, they like the style better, and they love how it's set up,” he said.

Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio El exterior del la bodega de St. Vincent en un dia brilloso y caluroso.

The pantry is open from Monday to Friday from 9 to 3, but closed from noon to 1 for lunch.

