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Major bowling championships return to Reno, bringing millions in economic impact

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published March 20, 2026 at 5:18 PM PDT
The 2026 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships are underway in Reno.
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
The 2026 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships are underway in Reno.

The 2026 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships are underway in Reno, highlighting the city’s long-standing role as a major destination for bowling and sports tourism.

The Championships began last week at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno and will run daily through July 19.

Organizers expect more than 55,000 bowlers to participate this year, making it the largest turnout since 2011.

Reno has hosted the event 15 times since 1977, more than any other city.

The tournament is expected to deliver a significant economic boost. Officials estimate more than $84 million in local spending, driven largely by extended stays from competitors and their families.

“We’ve been here regularly dating back to 1977, so we know what Reno brings as a host city,” said Aaron Smith, spokesperson for the United States Bowling Congress. “The city also understands what bowlers bring to the community. That combination makes it a strong partnership, one we’re excited to extend through 2038.”

The event doesn’t just drive tourism, it also creates temporary jobs for local residents, Smith said.

“We’re typically looking to hire 80 to 100 people locally to help run the tournament,” he said.

The combination of venue capacity, hotel infrastructure, and regional attractions makes Reno a repeat host for large-scale events like this one, Smith said.
Local Stories
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma