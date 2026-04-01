All Weather Considered: Apr. 1, 2026

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Sierra until tomorrow. There will be snow accumulation between 6-12 inches above 7000 ft and 1-4 inches for the Sierra communities. Snow levels are expected to drop to valley level with 1-3 inches of possible snow accumulation. There may be major travel delays over the pass and chain controls.

Today's high in Reno will be around 56 degrees, with an overnight low of 35 degrees. Wind will play a major factor today as most of western Nevada will be under a wind advisory. With wind gusts up to 50 mph. Both Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake are expected to see large waves between 1 to 5 feet.

Starting at 2 p.m. today until 11 a.m. tomorrow, a high wind warning will go into effect for the Reno-Carson City area, Mono County and Northeastern California. Expect damaging winds between 30-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph in the valley and over 80 mph in wind-prone areas. Secure any loose items and be prepared for potential outages.