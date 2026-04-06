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All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Apr. 6, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published April 6, 2026 at 1:40 PM PDT

A high-pressure ridge has started to build over our area, keeping us dry and warm. Today's high in Reno will be 75 degrees with an overnight low of 39. This spring-like weather will continue until Wednesday.

Off the coast of California, a low-pressure system has started to form. By Wednesday, we could see spill over from that system. Leading to scattered rain showers across Nevada. Most of the precipitation will be rain, with snow levels starting at 9,000 ft.

By Friday, we may see thunderstorms in the valley and measurable snow in the mountains.
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Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
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KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.