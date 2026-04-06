All Weather Considered: Apr. 6, 2026

A high-pressure ridge has started to build over our area, keeping us dry and warm. Today's high in Reno will be 75 degrees with an overnight low of 39. This spring-like weather will continue until Wednesday.

Off the coast of California, a low-pressure system has started to form. By Wednesday, we could see spill over from that system. Leading to scattered rain showers across Nevada. Most of the precipitation will be rain, with snow levels starting at 9,000 ft.

By Friday, we may see thunderstorms in the valley and measurable snow in the mountains.