Hawk Fire structure loss count rises as residents begin returning home

During a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, officials said 47 residential structures have now been confirmed lost, up from the earlier reported number. Eight additional structures were seriously damaged, and one commercial structure was lost.

The increase comes as crews and officials begin to access areas affected by the fire and conduct detailed damage assessments.

The Hawk Fire has burned 15,067 acres and is 27% contained, with nearly 900 personnel working the fire. No fatalities have been reported.

NV Energy reports about 100 power poles were damaged along Highway 395 and Peavine Peak. Crews are working on repairs.,Approximately 4,500 customers remain without power.

Residents can call 311 for information.

