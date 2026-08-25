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Hawk Fire updates: Evacuation orders and warnings in effect
View evacuation zones on PerimeterMap.com and visit the Watch Duty App for continued updates.
Continue to KUNR’s Hawk Fire coverage

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Hawk Fire structure loss count rises as residents begin returning home

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published August 25, 2026 at 3:54 PM PDT
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam speaks during a press conference about the Hawk Fire on Aug. 25, 2026.
Maria Palma
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KUNR Public Radio
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam speaks during a press conference about the Hawk Fire on Aug. 25, 2026.

As residents begin returning to neighborhoods east of U.S. 395, officials are reporting a higher number of structures lost in the Hawk Fire.

During a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, officials said 47 residential structures have now been confirmed lost, up from the earlier reported number. Eight additional structures were seriously damaged, and one commercial structure was lost.

The increase comes as crews and officials begin to access areas affected by the fire and conduct detailed damage assessments.

The Hawk Fire has burned 15,067 acres and is 27% contained, with nearly 900 personnel working the fire. No fatalities have been reported.

NV Energy reports about 100 power poles were damaged along Highway 395 and Peavine Peak. Crews are working on repairs.,Approximately 4,500 customers remain without power.

Residents can call 311 for information.
Local News
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma