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Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published March 30, 2026 at 1:42 AM PDT

Over one million Lebanese displaced by Israel's invasion, thousands of U.S. troops deployed to the Middle East, with more on the way, delays continue at U.S. airports with no funding deal in sight.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin