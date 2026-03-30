Morning news brief

KUNR puts knowledge, news, music and culture out into the world — free for anyone to access — and we trust that people will see its value. Readers and listeners like you did during our spring fund drive.
Your gift isn’t just a donation. It’s momentum — especially as we build our community support now that federal funding is gone for public media. KUNR is 100% independent and 100% community supported — thanks to people like you! 🩷
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.