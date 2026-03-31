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Israel passes controversial death penalty bill for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 31, 2026 at 8:59 AM PDT

Israeli legislators have passed a law imposing the death penalty on Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank convicted of committing deadly attacks on Israelis. But the language and stipulations in the bill have critics and human rights groups concerned that the law would exempt Jewish Israelis convicted of similar crimes.

Human rights lawyer and former Palestine Liberation Organization advisor Diana Buttu joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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