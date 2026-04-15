© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR is experiencing technical difficulties with its streaming service through Alexa devices. We’re actively working on a solution.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.

U.S. blockade on Iranian ports is in place to pressure Iran, Trump says talks could resume

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 15, 2026 at 8:56 AM PDT

The Pentagon is sending more troops to the Middle East, and the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports continues, in an attempt to pressure Iran into making a deal to end the war.

President Trump said talks with Iran could resume later this week. The two-week ceasefire is set to expire on April 22.

Here & Now‘s Deb Becker gets the latest from Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom