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No path to talks between U.S. and Iran as Hormuz tensions spiral

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 23, 2026 at 9:01 AM PDT

The U.S. has seized another tanker carrying Iranian oil, just after Iran attacked and took control of commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The clashes are tightening control over a key global shipping lane, pushing oil above $100 a barrel and complicating already stalled peace talks.

Here & Now’s David Folkenflik speaks with NPR’s Jane Arraf in Amman, Jordan, about the latest news from the region.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom