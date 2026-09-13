Pennsylvania says an unvaccinated woman has died from measles-related complications

An official in Pennsylvania has confirmed the measles-related death of a 40-year-old woman. Jefferson County Coroner Greg Furlong told NPR that the woman, who died on Saturday, was unvaccinated.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the family and an unfortunate reminder that measles can be a serious and potentially life-threatening disease," a statement from the coroner's office said.

Officials have not released the woman's identity, but said she was a resident of Jefferson County. This is the third death that Pennsylvania state officials have linked to measles this year. No other states have announced measles deaths in 2026.

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 676 measles cases so far this year. It also reported 52 new positive cases from Wednesday to Friday.

Pennsylvania officials and the federal government have clashed over the number of measles-associated deaths in the state in recent weeks, as the U.S. faces a nationwide resurgence of the illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared that the highly contagious virus had been eradicated from the U.S. in 2000.

Last week, the CDC reported more than 3,200 confirmed measles cases in the country.

The agency said it was reviewing whether to count two measles-related deaths involving infants in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. After Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the state's first two deaths, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said on X the announcement appeared to have been "premature" and "may even have been altogether fabricated by one of the Governor's hopeful staffers."

This clash is notable, as NPR's Rob Stein has reported . "The CDC usually defers to the state's determination" of cause of death in this kind of outbreak, "so the agency can alert the public, doctors and health officials around the country."

The CDC lists the number of measles cases reported in each state for 2026, as well as the number of hospitalizations. The agency has not listed the number of deaths for this year. Instead of giving a figure, there is an asterisk that explains: "The National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) does not currently have any death records from 2026 that indicate measles is the underlying cause."

Kennedy has said on X that NCHS "will update as it receives and reviews submitted records."

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office also emphasized measles can lead to severe complications at any age.

"While cases of severe illness remain uncommon, this tragedy highlights that measles should not be taken lightly," said Chief Deputy Coroner and Public Relations Officer Jason Stiver in a statement. "Public health measures, early recognition of symptoms, and consultation with healthcare providers are important tools in protecting our community."

The county coroner's office is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on the case. Pennsylvania and South Carolina have the highest numbers of confirmed measles cases in the U.S., according to federal data.

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