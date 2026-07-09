Interview with Kronos Quartet

On July 6, 2026, Chris Morrison interviewed the members of the Kronos Quartet – David Harrington (violin), Gabriela Díaz (violin), Ayane Kozasa (viola), and Paul Wiancko (cello). They talked about the history of the group, its many projects and recordings, what it's like to collaborate with composers and musicians from a wide variety of different musical traditions, and what the present and future hold for the Quartet.

For tickets or information on the Thursday night performance, artown.org.

For more about the Kronos Quartet, kronosquartet.org.

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Support for Arts on the Airwaves comes from the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.