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KUNR Arts on the Airwaves radio show logo. Explore Northern Nevada’s Art Scene with host Chris Morrison.
Arts on the Airwaves

Interview with Kronos Quartet

By Chris Morrison
Published July 9, 2026 at 7:38 AM PDT
Kronos Quartet (photo by Lenny Gonzalez)
Photo by Lenny Gonzalez
Kronos Quartet

Artown Presents An Evening with the Kronos Quartet on Thursday, July 9 at 8:00 p.m. at the Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater in Reno.

On July 6, 2026, Chris Morrison interviewed the members of the Kronos Quartet – David Harrington (violin), Gabriela Díaz (violin), Ayane Kozasa (viola), and Paul Wiancko (cello). They talked about the history of the group, its many projects and recordings, what it's like to collaborate with composers and musicians from a wide variety of different musical traditions, and what the present and future hold for the Quartet.

For tickets or information on the Thursday night performance, artown.org.

For more about the Kronos Quartet, kronosquartet.org.

Support for Arts on the Airwaves comes from the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.

Arts on the Airwaves
Chris Morrison
Chris Morrison is Content Coordinator and Producer at KNCJ public radio, where he is the host of “KNCJ Wednesday Evening Classics” and “Horizons.”
See stories by Chris Morrison