U.S. Headlines

Watch live: Closing arguments in Kim Potter's trial over the killing of Daunte Wright

By Laurel Wamsley
Published December 20, 2021 at 7:22 AM PST
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter testifies in court on Friday at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop.
Court TV
/
AP
The manslaughter trial of former police officer Kim Potter is coming to an end as attorneys make their closing arguments. Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center last April.

Potter sobbed as she took the stand on Friday, testifying that she meant to draw her Taser instead of her handgun when she shot Wright. She also said that she was concerned he might be carrying a gun, after discovering that Wright had an arrest warrant linked to a gun charge.

Potter faces two counts: first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. For Potter to be found guilty, the jury must find that Potter acted recklessly or with "culpable negligence."

Prosecutors have argued that Potter had been thoroughly trained on the use of a handgun and a Taser, and that her use of the Taser in this situation was inappropriate.

Defense attorneys, meanwhile, have argued that Potter's use of force was appropriate: At the time, fellow officer Sgt. Mychal Johnson was leaning into the passenger side of the car, and they feared Wright might drive off. The shooting of Wright was an accident, the defense said.

The deadly incident touched off days of protests in Brooklyn Center, and occurred while the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin was taking place in nearby Minneapolis.

U.S. Headlines
Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
