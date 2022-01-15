We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
During the pandemic, gun violence has been devastating communities across the country
Published January 15, 2022 at 4:59 AM PST
Big cities in the U.S. are searching for ways to stem the sharp rise in homicides that has occurred over the past two years. A close look at Chicago, where nearly 800 people were killed in 2021.
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.