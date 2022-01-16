We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Members listened in terror via live stream as their Texas synagogue was taken hostage
Published January 16, 2022 at 9:17 AM PST
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Anna Eisen, one of the founding members of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, about what the community experienced during the hostage situation.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.