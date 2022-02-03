We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Ex-cop Jason Van Dyke, who killed Laquan McDonald, is released from prison early
Published February 3, 2022 at 2:44 PM PST
Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke has been released from prison this week after serving about half his sentence for killing of Laquan McDonald. Many angry residents are planning protests.
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.