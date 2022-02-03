© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Ex-cop Jason Van Dyke, who killed Laquan McDonald, is released from prison early

By Cheryl Corley
Published February 3, 2022 at 2:44 PM PST

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke has been released from prison this week after serving about half his sentence for killing of Laquan McDonald. Many angry residents are planning protests.

Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
