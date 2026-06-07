Police search for suspects in Ohio shooting that wounded 12 near a street festival

Updated June 7, 2026 at 10:13 AM PDT

Police still had no suspects in custody Sunday after a weekend shooting near an Ohio street festival wounded 12 people and sent attendees scrambling for cover in a busy Toledo neighborhood.

Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said it appeared that at least two people fired weapons on Saturday near the Old West End Festival and were "probably shooting at each other."

Authorities say a search for the the shooters was ongoing and had not identified any potential suspects. They urged festivalgoers to come forward with any photos or videos.

"As far as violence, this is over the top, right?" Toledo police Lt. Dan Gerken said. "Twelve people being shot, that's the most I've been to a scene. I've been to a lot of scenes, but this is way over the top."

Hundreds of people were at the festival, an annual two-day celebration in Toledo's historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping.

The remainder of the festival was canceled Sunday. Organizers said "it would not be compassionate, responsible or possible to continue."

"We are heartbroken about those that were injured at the Old West End Festival," the festival said in a statement.

Two of the victims were in critical condition on Saturday, Heffernan said. The ages of the victims ranged from 14 to 61, with most of them in their early 20s.

Multiple videos posted to social media showed people running amid the sound of gunshots and emergency officials tending to others who appeared wounded.

Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said it was difficult to get to the hospital due to closed roads and traffic from people leaving the festival, but emergency responders were able to transport all patients from the scene within an hour.

Kevin Berry was sitting in the neighborhood arboretum listening to live music with friends when he heard a handful of gunshots ring out.

"Everybody hit the deck," he said.

When Berry looked back up, he saw a gun being tossed to the ground less than 50 feet (15 meters) away from him. Officers who were already on site for the festival responded immediately.

Berry, who has medical training and served in the Navy, walked around looking for anyone who might need help and saw at least five people with gunshot wounds.

"The folks who were hit were spread out around the arboretum area," he said.

George Kral, the city's safety director, said the Old West End Festival is one of the most iconic festivals in Toledo.

"And it's a shame that something like this had to ruin it," Kral said.

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