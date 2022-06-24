© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Illinois protects access to abortion. Locals have mixed reactions to the Roe ruling

By Cheryl Corley
Published June 24, 2022 at 2:23 PM PDT

Illinois is one of a handful of states that protects access to abortion and expects people in restrictive states to cross its border. Reactions are strong among those who support and oppose access.

