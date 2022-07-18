We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Monkeypox treatments are difficult to get despite the nation's large stockpile
Published July 18, 2022 at 2:08 PM PDT
There are enough antiviral pills in the nation's strategic stockpile to treat 1.7 million people with monkeypox. But doctors, patients and advocates say getting the treatment is very hard.
