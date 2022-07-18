© 2022 KUNR
Monkeypox treatments are difficult to get despite the nation's large stockpile

By Pien Huang
Published July 18, 2022 at 2:08 PM PDT

There are enough antiviral pills in the nation's strategic stockpile to treat 1.7 million people with monkeypox. But doctors, patients and advocates say getting the treatment is very hard.

