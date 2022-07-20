We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
The overheated U.S. housing market is starting to cool down
Published July 20, 2022 at 1:26 PM PDT
Anyone looking to buy or sell a home is suddenly facing a very different market. Sales have dropped and once-hot markets are cooling. Home builders have noticed and are rethinking construction plans.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.