An SUV strikes 6 migrant workers in Walmart parking lot in North Carolina

Six migrant workers were struck Sunday afternoon by an SUV in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina from what police are calling "an intentional assault with a vehicle."

"All six were transported to Atrium Health – Lincoln with various injuries. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening," the Lincolnton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police say they're still looking for the vehicle and driver involved in the incident, which they said took place at 1:17 pm ET. In the Facebook post, they describe the vehicle as an older model SUV with a luggage rack, and the driver as an older white male.

The motive for the attack is also still under investigation. Police told NPR via telephone late Sunday there is no further information.

Lincolnton is a small city of some 11,800 people located about an hour outside of Charlotte.

