Arif Khan aims to put Indian winter sports on the map at the Beijing Olympics
Published January 11, 2022 at 2:18 PM PST
India isn't famous for snow sports. Kashmiri ski racer Arif Khan hopes to change that. The first and so far only Indian to qualify for the Beijing Olympics, he crowdfunded trips to Europe to qualify.
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.