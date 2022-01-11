© 2022 KUNR
Arif Khan aims to put Indian winter sports on the map at the Beijing Olympics

By Lauren Frayer
Published January 11, 2022 at 2:18 PM PST

India isn't famous for snow sports. Kashmiri ski racer Arif Khan hopes to change that. The first and so far only Indian to qualify for the Beijing Olympics, he crowdfunded trips to Europe to qualify.

