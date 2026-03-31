© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From all of us at KUNR, KNCJ and KNCC Elko: Thank you for your support! 🌷

KUNR puts knowledge, news, music and culture out into the world — free for anyone to access — and we trust that people will see its value.
Readers and listeners like you did during our spring fund drive.

Your gift isn’t just a donation. It’s momentum — especially as we build our community support now that federal funding is gone for public media.
KUNR is 100% independent and 100% community supported — thanks to people like you! 🩷

One of the first people known to change their gender was an ancient Egyptian pharaoh

NPR | By Jackie Lay
Published March 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM PDT
Jackie Lay / NPR

For Women's History Month, I wanted to highlight Hatshepsut, who was forgotten to history for over three millennia and is still not quite a household name. While Cleopatra and Nefertiti are much better known, no female ruler of the ancient world was as adept and successful as Hatshepsut, which may be the key to why her legacy was erased for so long:

/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/

To learn more about Hatshepsut — and the source for much of this reporting — read Kara Cooney's The Woman Who Would Be King: Hatshepsut's Rise to Power in Ancient Egypt and Elizabeth B. Wilson's "The Queen Who Would Be King," in Smithsonian Magazine.

Jackie Lay works on the Visuals team at NPR. She's an animator and illustrator who has been published at The Atlantic, Vox and The Washington Post. Find more of her work online, at JackieLay.com.

Copyright 2026 NPR
World Headlines
Jackie Lay