© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KUNR’s streams are back online following a power outage.
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience!

Ukraine to press NATO for anti-ballistic air defense after latest Russian attacks

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis
Published July 7, 2026 at 3:44 AM PDT

Ukraine pushes allies in NATO for anti-ballistic air defense after the latest major Russian attacks kill more than 20 in Kyiv and surrounding area.

Copyright 2026 NPR
World Headlines
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis