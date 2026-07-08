Trump says he believes the Iran ceasefire is 'over.' And, IOC lifts Russia's suspension

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President Trump announced this morning that he believes the U.S.-Iran ceasefire might be over. While speaking to the press in Turkey, where he is attending the NATO summit, Trump said, "I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum." U.S. Central Command said the U.S. struck Iran overnight in response to attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said today that it targeted Bahrain and Kuwait.

ABDULLAH GUCLU / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) welcomes US President Donald Trump upon his arrival at Etimesgut Air Base near Ankara, on July 7, 2026, before attending the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit.

🎧 Trump didn't clarify if the talks to end the war are over, NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben tells Up First. When asked about the possibility of continuing the negotiations, the president said they could, but felt it was a waste of time. He also criticized NATO members in Europe for not providing more support to the U.S. in its conflict with Iran. This morning, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte praised Trump for his actions against Iran. These strikes escalate a conflict that European countries want to avoid and imply that Trump considers the ceasefire void, according to Kurtzleben. The White House went into this summit ready to continue urging NATO countries to increase their defense spending. This morning, Trump repeated his desire for the U.S. to take over Greenland, a move that doesn't sit well with other NATO members, Kurtzleben says.

Democrats in Maine and across the U.S. are taking steps to move on from U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner. Earlier this week, one of Platner's former girlfriends accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2021. It has been more than 36 hours since Platner announced he would consider his options for the Senate campaign. He has denied the assault allegations.

🎧 Democratic leaders have until July 27 to name a new nominee, and Platner has to drop out by Monday to make that possible, according to Kevin Miller of the NPR network station Maine Public. He says the party leaders have been quietly developing their succession plans and consulting their lawyers. They want to avoid appearing to hand-pick an "establishment candidate" during an election where they need strong support from both Democrats and independents to defeat incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, Miller says. A month ago, Maine held two competitive Democratic primaries for governor and a U.S. House seat, and Miller says many of the candidates from those races are now potential contenders.

The International Olympic Committee says it has "provisionally" lifted its suspension of Russia's Olympic Committee, clearing the way for the country's athletes to return at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. This committee's decision comes as Russian missile strikes continue to kill Ukrainian civilians.

🎧 IOC officials have long expressed their discomfort with the sanctions, NPR's Brian Mann says. Athletes from numerous countries involved in wars are still able to participate in the Olympics, but the IOC imposed strict restrictions on Russia and Belarus following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. IOC President Kirsty Coventry said that Russian athletes shouldn't bear the blame for Moscow's actions. Mann says Ukrainians are angry. Ukrainian Olympic bobsledder Vladyslav Heraskevych told NPR that this decision will allow Russian athletes to compete even if they support the war effort. Mann also spoke with Travis Tygart, who heads the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. He tells Mann there are fears that Russian doping scandals like the ones at Sochi and Beijing could happen again in LA. The IOC acknowledged that the Russian anti-doping agency, RUSADA, still fails to meet international standards and said it will make sure Russian athletes are clean ahead of the LA Games.

Living better

FG Trade / Getty Images / Getty Images Life expectancy for Americans rose in 2024 to its highest level on record.

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

The next time you go for a walk, you might want to pick up the pace, for the sake of your mental acuity. A new study in the medical journal Neurology finds that people who maintained their quick walking pace in their 80s were 50% less likely to develop cognitive decline than their slower-moving peers of the same age. Researchers analyzed data from nearly 4,000 older adults participating in a long-term aging study. Participants took a timed walking test, and the fastest 9% were dubbed "super movers," who showed a markedly lower likelihood of experiencing cognitive decline.

🚶‍➡️ Healthy muscles aid balance, coordination and strength, all of which help one walk well. When we move, our muscles release signaling molecules that boost brain cell growth, according to science writer Bonnie Tsui.

🚶‍➡️Super movers typically maintain their hippocampal volume as they age. The brain's hippocampus is crucial for memory and navigation.

🚶‍➡️ Researchers say that the type of movement — whether it is walking or something else like swimming — matters less than the consistency of the activity. Developing a regular habit can benefit both muscle and memory in the long run.

Picture show

Abi Inman / NPR /

In response to a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ violence in San Francisco, "Reverend Ray" Broshears in 1973 founded the queer vigilante group the Lavender Panthers — inspired by the Black Panthers — to protect his community. In the 1970s, San Francisco was a safe haven for queer people. Many moved across the country in search of community, prompting an increase in homophobic violence from police and citizens alike. The Lavender Panthers stepped in, doing their own policing and creating a hotline for those in need. Their efforts addressed gaps in care and safety, laying the groundwork for similar mutual aid movements in decades to follow. While the Lavender Panthers remain a relatively obscure part of queer history, this comic illustrates how their impact continues to resonate today.

3 things to know before you go

/ Art Ulene / Art Ulene Art Ulene (second from right) and his wife, Priscilla (third from right), pose for a photo at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in 2011 with their guides.

To celebrate his 90th birthday, retired doctor and former "Today" show medical correspondent Art Ulene is planning to climb atop Mount Kilimanjaro, the world's highest freestanding mountain. Utah wildfires have officially burned more acreage in 2026 than in the previous five years combined. (via KUER) Check your dog food. Officials announced a voluntary recall of certain PEDIGREE chicken and duck-flavored canned food due to potential metal and plastic contamination. (via WGCU)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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