'Fresh Air' Reflects: 'Simpsons' Writer Al Jean

Our weeklong retrospective of the year's most entertaining interviews continues with writer-producer Al Jean — a guy who knows Marge, Homer, Bart and the rest of the Simpsons gang better than almost anyone. He's executive producer and writer for The Simpsons, and he's been with the show since it began.

This year's Simpsons movie, he's been heard to say, is about "what happens when a man doesn't listen to his wife." The film is now available on DVD.

Before The Simpsons, Jean worked on TV's A.L.F. and It's Garry Shandling's Show.

This interview first aired on July 26, 2007.

