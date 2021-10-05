© 2021 KUNR
A 15th century tapestry shines after a careful cleaning

Published October 5, 2021 at 4:41 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Cleaning a centuries-old tapestry is not a job for the one-hour dry cleaner. The U.K.'s National Trust worked by hand on the fabric from the 1400s, and the result, according to an image in The Guardian, is a knight on a horse with a flag surrounded by poppies, which give the picture an almost pointillist energy. Cleaning it took 1,300 hours, so no, you may not lean in to look at it while holding your coffee. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.