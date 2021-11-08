© 2021 KUNR
No Joshin': QB Josh Allen Is sacked by Josh Allen

Published November 8, 2021 at 3:47 AM PST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Ever wondered what it would be like to come face to face with yourself? NFL player Josh Allen knows - both of them. On Sunday, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was sacked and intercepted by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker, who is also named Josh Allen. They made some NFL history in the process. The synchronicity doesn't stop there. Buffalo's Allen was drafted seventh overall in the 2018 NFL draft. Jacksonville's Josh Allen was drafted seventh overall in 2019. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.