© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

How did a blue trash can from South Carolina end up in Ireland?

Published November 10, 2021 at 3:18 AM PST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A story this morning from the folder titled stuff that's lost and found. It starts in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and ends in Ireland. A blue trash can recently made that 3,500-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean. A resident in County Mayo discovered the bin over the weekend and posted pictures online. No one knows when it went missing, but Myrtle Beach officials say it probably washed away during a storm. Now it's being used as an Irish trash can. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.