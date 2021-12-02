© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

Boston weighs solutions for addressing homelessness, tent encampments

Published December 2, 2021 at 10:40 AM PST

The nation is contending with the growing issue of homelessness, made worse by the pandemic, as winter is coming.

In Boston, a tent encampment that grew to hundreds of people over the summer has become a visual flashpoint in the debate over how to address public health concerns and access to housing.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Deborah Becker, a senior correspondent for WBUR, who has been reporting on the site.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A Boston Public Health Commission worker collects a syringe from a puddle on Southampton Street during the clearing out of people living in tents in the "Mass. and Cass" area. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
/
A Boston Public Health Commission worker collects a syringe from a puddle on Southampton Street during the clearing out of people living in tents in the "Mass. and Cass" area. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)