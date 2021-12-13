© 2021 KUNR
Wisconsin needs a nonpartisan election commission 'now more than ever,' official says

Published December 13, 2021 at 9:40 AM PST
Residents vote at the Beloit Historical Society on Nov. 3, 2020, in Beloit, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with Wisconsin Public Radio reporter Laurel White about why some Republicans want to strip power from the Wisconsin Election Commission and give it to the Republican-controlled state legislature.

Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Election Commission, also joins Mullins and explains why the state needs a nonpartisan commission supervising elections “now more than ever.”

