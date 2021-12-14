© 2021 KUNR
One survivor on $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics over Larry Nassar sexual abuse

Published December 14, 2021 at 9:11 AM PST

After decades of silence, more than 500 women and girls will be compensated for the sexual abuse they faced from former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. The survivors reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

One of those survivors is Rachael Denhollander, an attorney and former gymnast. She was the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual assault in 2016. Her story, published in The Indianapolis Star, opened the floodgates for hundreds more to come forward.

Denhollander joins us to share her thoughts.

