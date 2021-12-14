© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

South African study finds Pfizer vaccine stops 70% of hospitalizations from omicron

Published December 14, 2021 at 10:11 AM PST

A new study out of South Africa found that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine offered only 30% protection against infection by the omicron variant, but it did offer 70% protection against severe disease.

Pfizer also released new data showing its COVID-19 pill was effective in preventing hospitalization and death.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the vaccine and infectious disease organization at the University of Saskatchewan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.