Biden administration extends pause on student loan repayments

Published December 23, 2021 at 10:11 AM PST

The Biden administration has extended the student loan repayment pause until May 1, 2022. In a statement, President Biden said millions of borrowers are still coping with the pandemic.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent.

