Specialized long COVID clinics abound — though much is still unknown

Published January 5, 2022 at 9:11 AM PST

Health care professionals are trying to figure out how to treat COVID-19 long-haulers — patients who have lingering symptoms long after they contracted the virus.

As WBUR’s Martha Bebinger reports, long COVID clinics have popped up in nearly every state but there’s still a need for research into the underlying causes of long COVID and treatments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

