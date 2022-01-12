© 2022 KUNR
As the omicron surge overwhelms emergency rooms, hospitals can't keep up

By Steve Inskeep,
Will Stone
Published January 12, 2022 at 2:17 AM PST

In the U.S., more people are hospitalized for COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic. The omicron variant has slammed ERs, but doctors say this surge feels different than earlier ones.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Will Stone