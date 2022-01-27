© 2022 KUNR
Pennsylvania teen finds loophole to get vaccinated without his parents' consent

Published January 27, 2022 at 9:52 AM PST

Nicolas Montero does not see eye-to-eye with his parents on most things — and that includes the COVID-19 vaccine.

Montero wanted to get vaccinated but his parents said no. Pennsylvania law requires parental consent but he found an old Philadelphia regulation that allowed him to get vaccinated.

Nina Feldman of WHYY reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

