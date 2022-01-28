We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
News brief: voices from Ukraine, Biden to visit Pa., economic preview
Published January 28, 2022 at 2:09 AM PST
As Ukrainians carry on with their daily lives, most believe a war with Russia in inevitable. President Biden travels to Pittsburgh. A lot of U.S. economic data is being released on Friday.
