We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.K.'s Boris Johnson survived another round of calls for his resignation
Published February 1, 2022 at 2:02 AM PST
Britain's prime minister meets with Ukraine's president. There were calls for Johnson to resign following a report on parties his government threw when events like that were banned because of COVID.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.