Electric air taxis may soon fill the skies for commuting

Published February 9, 2022 at 10:44 AM PST
Joby Aviation aircraft takes flight. (Joby Aviation )
Joby Aviation aircraft takes flight. (Joby Aviation )

The 1960s cartoon “The Jetsons” was ahead of its time, with a futuristic world of video phones and air taxis for commuting. Well, air taxis may soon join video telephones.

As Ari Daniel of IEEE Spectrum reports, a number of companies are developing sustainable vertical aircraft for flying short distances.

