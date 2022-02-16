We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
NATO wants proof after Russia says it's pulling back troops from Ukraine's borders
Published February 16, 2022 at 4:10 AM PST
Russia claims it is withdrawing some troops near Ukraine's borders, but President Biden warns an invasion is "distinctly possible." NATO defense ministers are gathering to figure out next steps.
