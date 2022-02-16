© 2022 KUNR
NATO wants proof after Russia says it's pulling back troops from Ukraine's borders

By Rachel Martin,
Frank LangfittTeri Schultz
Published February 16, 2022 at 4:10 AM PST

Russia claims it is withdrawing some troops near Ukraine's borders, but President Biden warns an invasion is "distinctly possible." NATO defense ministers are gathering to figure out next steps.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
Teri Schultz
