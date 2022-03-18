Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
The leaders of the U.S. and China will talk by phone about pressing issues
Published March 18, 2022 at 4:19 AM PDT
So far, China has remained noncommittal about whether it opposes Russia's war in Ukraine. President Biden will push China to come out more strongly against Russia.
