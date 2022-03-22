Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Russia claims U.S. labs across Ukraine are secretly developing biological weapons
Published March 22, 2022 at 2:05 AM PDT
Russia's attempts to convince the world that its invasion of Ukraine is justified have mostly fallen flat in the U.S. But a recent disinformation campaign has gained some traction.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Odette Yousef
Odette Yousef is a National Security correspondent focusing on extremism.