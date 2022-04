Gas prices are surging all over the world, and now a group of countries, including the U.S., are taking a historic step by releasing oil from their emergency reserves. But that may not be enough to provide long-term relief at the pump.

NPR’s Brittany Cronin reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.