The pandemic has been rough on a lot of families. Billions of dollars have been spent to help schools tend to their student’s social and emotional well-being. One pre-school is taking it a step further and helping the mental health of parents, too.

Julia McEvoy of KQED reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.